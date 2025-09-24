The Kansas City Chiefs look flat on offense through three games. But a speed boost is coming, with Xavier Worthy getting healthy before facing the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped an update Wednesday on Worthy's health.

“Chiefs listed WR Xavier Worthy as a full participant in today’s practice, putting him on track to play Sunday against Baltimore,” Schefter posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Worthy collided with teammate Travis Kelce in Week 1, forcing him out of action. He never played in the 22-9 road win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. But looks ready to get reinserted into Andy Reid and his offense ahead of the Ravens showdown.

How Chiefs offense has looked without Xavier Worthy

Again, K.C. looks nothing like the high-powered unit that scored points and left defenses scrambling for answers.

The reigning AFC champs sit at No. 15 in total passing yards with 669. They're also 23rd in total touchdowns at six — three rushing and three receiving.

Kansas City is dealing with internal drama too. Kelce and Reid became involved in a new skirmish — this time during the win over New York. Kelce opted to avoid the media regarding the heated moment on Monday.

K.C. is struggling to consistently put points on the board. The 22 points on NYG is now the most points the Chiefs have scored in a game this season. Kansas City even barely mustered 306 total yards facing the Giants defense.

Now they get a Ravens defense that allowed 38 to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Plus surrendered 41 to the Buffalo Bills in kicking off the 2025 campaign. Baltimore is one struggling in its normal strength of defense.

But Sunday comes off as a must-win for either one of these past AFC contenders as both enter a rare 1-2 overall.