It seems like Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders can’t stay out of the news despite being a backup. Included in the mix was the report about what Sanders told the Ravens. And now, Deion Sanders broke his silence on the report that his son didn’t want to back up Lamar Jackson, according to a post on X by GUCCE.

Coach Prime explains why Shedeur didn't want to back up Lamar Jackson: “I’ve never sat on the bench and said, well, I learned a lot today.”😂💯

Adam Schefter broke the report last week, according to ESPN.

“Sanders knew that Jackson, a two-time MVP and one of the top players in the league, was not going to be losing his job as Baltimore's starting quarterback anytime soon,” Schefter reported. “So the message was conveyed to the Ravens that Sanders did not want to be drafted by Baltimore and preferred to end up in a place where he might have a better chance to play sooner.”

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders a third-stringer

Sanders hasn’t been able to move past Dillon Gabriel or Joe Flacco. And remember, the Browns still have Deshaun Watson. So is Sanders really in that much better of a long-term situation?

Article Continues Below

For now, he has been helping — along with Gabriel and Bailey Zappe — run the scout team in practice, according to ESPN.

“It's exciting because those guys do take pride in getting the defense ready,” quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave said. “They want to do a good job of replicating the opponent's offense, and at the same time, they want to try to relate any play that they get to our game plan for that week too, so they can feel like they can get a little double duty.”

Sanders said he’s not worried about reports on what he said in the past.

“My response is I'm focused on the now,” he said. “I don't really talk about anything in the past. And whatever happened in the past, it is what it is. I'm more focused on now. I'm more focused on how this game that we just gone and had, and figuring out how to move forward from now.”