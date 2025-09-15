Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a toe injury that will keep him out for at least three months. It is yet another unfortunate injury setback for one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Without Burrow, the Bengals will likely struggle. They have a poor defensive unit and an underwhelming offensive line, the latter of which might make life hard on whoever lines up under center until Burrow returns.

Jake Browning is the team's starting quarterback for now. Browning has had success when he has stepped up in relief of Burrow before, but he is still widely regarded as a backup. That means that a trade for another quarterback may be inevitable, and Shedeur Sanders is one name fans are curious about.

Bengals' trade proposal for Shedeur Sanders

Bengals receive: Shedeur Sanders

Browns receive: Fourth-round pick, sixth-round pick

A Sanders trade this quickly into his rookie year is unlikely especially because it seems like just a matter of time before the Cleveland Browns bench Joe Flacco. Sanders is currently the third stringer in Cleveland behind Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. He has the head start on being Cleveland's quarterback of the future, though.

The Browns drafted Gabriel in the third round out of Oregon, whereas they didn't take Sanders until the fifth round. And the Browns reportedly only took him because ownership insisted. Sanders' draft day fall was one of the most drastic in NFL history, though, meaning his selection was great value.

The Browns likely wouldn't trade him for anything less than a fifth-round pick, considering that is what it took to select him. He still has starter potential and a ceiling that is even higher than Gabriel's. If the team believes in Gabriel as the long-term starter, though, then there is really no need to keep Sanders around because of the drama that will always surround him. Sanders is one of the most polarizing players in all of sports largely because he is the son of Deion Sanders.

The Browns would have to feel comfortable about adding two draft picks, one of which is a fourth-rounder, in a trade for Sanders, though. He showed flashes during the preseason and training camp, but he also showed that he is a flawed player who is likely a ways away from contributing at the NFL level. Sanders needs time to develop, and that might never come in Cleveland because of the team's depth at quarterback.

Would Shedeur Sanders be a good fit with the Bengals?

Because Sanders is a developmental project, he probably isn't the best fit for the Bengals. Not to mention, they have a lot of confidence in what Browning can do in relief of Burrow. Even so, projections had Sanders as a potential top-two NFL Draft pick just months ago, so trading fourth- and six-rounders for him could pay off in a big way.

Sanders has a knack for making big plays, and that would translate well to a Bengals' offense that features receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Furthermore, Burrow has an extensive history of injuries, so having a long-term backup quarterback option who can compete at a high level when Burrow goes down makes a lot of sense.

Sanders became well-accustomed to thriving despite poor offensive line play during his time at Colorado, so he'd fit right in with the Bengals. Sanders can scramble and extend plays while allowing Chase and Higgins ample time to get open. Considering the Bengals passed on Sanders four times on draft night, it is highly unlikely that they'd trade so much draft capital for him. It certainly would be fun to see Sanders attempt to save the Bengals' season, though.