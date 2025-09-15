Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his first response to a report that involved him and the Baltimore Ravens.

The report stated that Sanders did not want to represent the Ravens prior to the 2025 NFL Draft. It read that he didn't wish to be a backup behind star Lamar Jackson, instead wanting a situation where he could compete for a starting job in the short term.

Sanders reacted to the report after the Browns' game against the Ravens on Sunday, per reporter Daniel Oyefusi. He deflected the idea, emphasizing that he places focus on living in the present and looking back on the past.

“My response is I'm focused on the now. I don't really talk about anything in the past and whatever happened in the past, it is what it is. I'm more focused on now. I'm more focused on how this game that we just gone and had and figuring out how to move forward from now,” Sanders said.

“You wouldn't even believe, my memory don't even go back that far. So yeah, I don't even remember anything post-draft. I remember I'm here, I go to practice every day and it's a 24 hour rule. … it serves no purpose in my life.”

What lies ahead for Shedeur Sanders, Browns

While Shedeur Sanders didn't directly refute the report, it's clear that is committed to developing with the Browns. However, his squad was unable to upset the Ravens, falling in a 41-17 blowout.

Cleveland was competitive in the first half, holding Baltimore to 10 points despite only scoring three points. However, the defense was unable to contain the Ravens' attack, giving up 31 points in the second half as Lamar Jackson torched them through the air.

Joe Flacco faced off against his former team, completing 25 passes out of 45 attempts for 199 yards and one touchdown and one interception.

The receivers benefitted from Flacco's active passing. Jerry Jeudy led with 51 yards after four receptions. Harold Fannin Jr. came next with five catches for 48 yards, David Njoku had four receptions for 40 yards, while Jerome Ford provided five catches for 23 yards.

The Browns will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET.