The Detroit Lions turned the tide late in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday when Aidan Hutchinson punched the ball out of Derrick Henry’s hands, stopping a critical drive. Trailing 28-24 with 9:12 left on 2nd & 8 near midfield, the Ravens were building momentum before a fumble led to a Lions recovery and eventual field goal that extended Detroit’s lead.

BricksCenter captured the emotional aftermath on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing the former Alabama running back launching his helmet and collapsing onto the bench in frustration.

The play immediately went viral, but so did the breakdown. Sports Illustrated’s Alex Brasky weighed in on the platform as well with an interesting technical critique of Henry’s grip on the football before Hutchinson knocked it loose.

The NFL added another angle, highlighting Hutchinson’s punch-out and the Lions recovery that helped seal the game.

This was the former All-Pro running back’s third lost fumble in as many games — a troubling trend for the Ravens. While he did score earlier on a 28-yard touchdown run, the turnover ultimately overshadowed his overall performance. His emotional sideline outburst reflected the mounting pressure as he looks to find consistency in his second season in Baltimore.

Now sitting at 1-2, the Ravens face major questions heading into Week 4. With a tough road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on deck, Henry’s ball security — and his composure — will be under the spotlight.