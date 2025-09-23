M&T Bank Stadium was silenced on Monday after the Baltimore Ravens bowed to the Detroit Lions, 38-30.

It was a see-saw affair for the majority of the game until the Lions went on a 17-9 scoring rampage in the fourth period to grab the victory on the road. Detroit improved to 2-1, while Baltimore dropped to 1-2.

The Lions broke the deadlock early in the final quarter after Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a four-yard rush and Jake Bates converted the extra point. The two teams exchanged field goals before David Montgomery found the end zone on a 31-yard run and Bates kicked in another field goal to put away the Ravens, 38-24, with just 1:42 remaining.

Baltimore scored in the ensuing possession after Lamar Jackson found Mark Andrews for a 27-yard touchdown. But it was immaterial at that point.

Fans took to X to express their disappointment after the Ravens' defeat.

“The Ravens are not a good football team! Our defense put no pressure on (Jared) Goff, (Derrick) Henry fumbles every game this year, Lamar (Jackson) played like a scared rookie tonight, the play calling was awful, and (John) Harbaugh going for 2 at the end was so ignorant!” said @lomartin33.

“Dead ass f*** everybody & the Ravens, good night,” added @tamarilynn_.

“Derrick Henry always wants to fumble when it matters every time I have currency on the Ravens, gotta love it,” posted @Dnic100k.

“Weird that the Ravens could very possibly be 3-0 if Derrick Henry didn't play 4th quarters,” echoed @DeadManSkipping.

“This Ravens run game misses Pat Ricard in a way I didn’t think possible,” wrote @Ant_HFN.

@Fergycookedd posted a GIF of comedian Druski to slam the Ravens' defense.

Ravens defenders chasing the lions offense pic.twitter.com/aL21pSonYo — 𝔽𝕖𝕣𝕘𝕪 ⚡️ (@Fergycookedd) September 23, 2025

Allowing 17 points in the payoff period was simply unforgivable for Baltimore.

The loss spoiled the strong performances of Jackson, who went 21-of-27 for 288 yards and three touchdowns, and Andrews, who had six receptions for 91 yards and two scores.

Up next for the Ravens are the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.