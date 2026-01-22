As there had been rumors around the Baltimore Ravens of who would be the next head coach of the franchise after John Harbaugh, the team has finally found the man to try to fill those shoes. With the Ravens conducting interviews with a myriad of candidates, the one that stood out the most was Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“The Ravens are zeroing in on Chargers DC Jesse Minter to be their new head coach, per The Insiders,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Minter, a Baltimore assistant from 2017-2020 who is now in the building, goes from Jim Harbaugh to replacing John. A highly coveted defensive mind, Minter lands a premium job.”