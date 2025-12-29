The Baltimore Ravens took care of business and then got help from the Browns. And John Harbaugh had an appreciative reaction to the Browns’ upset of the Steelers, according to a post on X by Luke Jones.

“John Harbaugh on his reaction to Cleveland beating Pittsburgh: “We had fun [watching], but it was a nail-biter. Great job by the Browns. … That was a great example of AFC North football. We're appreciative of the opportunity.” #Ravens”

A 13-6 win by Cleveland meant the Ravens will get a chance to claim the AFC North title by beating the Steelers in Week 18.

HC John Harbaugh, Ravens get second chance

It has been a weird season for the Ravens. They began the year as a strong favorite to win the Super Bowl. But they immediately opened the door of doubt by blowing a big lead late against the Bills in the season opener.

Eventually, they stumbled out to a 1-5 start and appeared to be headed for a long season. A five-game winning streak changed the narrative, but two head-scratching losses followed.

Then they bounced back with a 24-0 humbling of the Bengals before blowing a chance in a tough loss to the Patriots. The win over the Packers gave them one last hope, and the Browns came through with the surprise win.

A lot of pressure has been put on Harbaugh’s shoulders for the Steelers game. A win and he remains solid in Baltimore. A loss and he might be out the door.

Harbaugh said it’s part of the job, according to The Athletic.

“Coaching at any level is a day-to-day job, and your job is to do the best job you can today,” Harbaugh said. “And to do everything you can to help your players and your coaches — if you’re a head coach — be the best they can be every single day. It’s never been about keeping a job. And there’s no such thing as ‘your’ job or ‘my’ job. We have responsibilities. And we’re given opportunities to steward those responsibilities. And you’re given a job to do that. Until you’re not.

“Anything after today, I’m not thinking about, because it’s not given for us to think about. We don’t have control over that, except for the job we do today.”