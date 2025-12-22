The Baltimore Ravens suffered a brutal loss on Sunday. Baltimore fell 28-24 against New England on Sunday Night Football in a game with major AFC playoff implications. Unfortunately, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson suffered yet another injury on Sunday. But he is hopeful that it is not a serious issue.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport gave an update on Jackson's health on Monday morning following Week 16.

“I think it is fair to say that the status of Lamar Jackson is up in the air, as it has been far too often this year,” Rapoport said on Monday morning via Good Morning Football. “So first of all the injury last night. He got kneed in the back, which means essentially it is a bruise in the back. Now that would likely label him day-to-day… he said as much after the game that he was hopeful to be able to play on Saturday [in Week 17.]”

It is good that Lamar is hopeful about a quick recovery. But as Rapoport mentioned, Lamar's health is often not a simple topic.

“But because it's Lamar Jackson you simply don't know,” Rapoport continued. “If you are getting frustrated, let's say you're a Ravens fan and you're getting frustrated at Lamar Jackson's lack of availability, so is he. It has been a year for him from hamstring to toe to foot to ankle, on the injury report it seems every week.”

Hopefully Jackson can return next week and help the Ravens keep their fragile playoff hopes alive.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson calls back injury “BS” after Week 16 loss

Jackson was not pleased with his latest injury.

Aside from being fatigued by suffering so many injuries, Jackson argued that this one should have been avoided.

Lamar gave himself up on a running play when he was kneed in the back by Patriots safety Craig Woodson. He argued that because he gave himself up, Woodson should not have been able to hit him without a penalty.

“I gave myself up and I got kneed in the back,” Jackson said after the game. “I can't finish the game with my guys. It's BS.”

If Lamar is unable to play next week, backup Tyler Huntley should take his place in the starting lineup.

Ravens fans should keep an eye on Lamar's status throughout the week, as has become tradition.

Next up for the Ravens is a Week 17 matchup against the Packers.