With the Baltimore Ravens losing by 34 points to the Houston Texans on Sunday, there were a ton of aspects throughout the game that frustrated fans and players alike. As the Ravens are now 1-4 after the Texans' loss, there was a moment in the game that confounded the football world involving Jaire Alexander and rookie wide receiver Jaylin Noel of the opposing side.

It happened towards the start of the fourth quarter, where Noel scored the first touchdown of his career for Houston and proceeded to celebrate by doing the famed Ray Lewis dance in Baltimore's endzone. This frustrated Alexander, proceeding to take the ball away from Noel, explaining that he “didn't appreciate” the celebration, according to Ari Meirov.

“I saw him celebrating in The Flock — in The Bank end zone. I didn’t appreciate that while I was on the field. And then I see him toss the ball to the ball boy,” Alexander said. “And then he tried to get it back, and I was just like, ‘Nah, you ain’t getting the ball back.’ And they got mad.”

Ravens' John Harbaugh keeps it real on latest loss

As the Ravens star took issue with the celebration of Noel, it's no doubt received some criticism since the rookie usually would get the ball that he scored his first touchdown with. At any rate, it was one of many signs that showed Baltimore's frustrations with how they have been performing, even head coach John Harbaugh calling the loss a “complete disappointment,” via Ian Rapoport.

“A complete disappointment,” Harbaugh said to the media. “We're going to have to find a way to turn it around and figure out who we are this next week, into the bye week, and after the bye. We've got more than half the season left, and we're going to have to find ourselves. So, that's what our aim will be going forward.”

The Ravens look to bounce back and get back in the winning column as the team takes on the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday, hoping to get healthy as injuries to Lamar Jackson still pose a problem.