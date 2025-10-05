On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens dropped to 1-4 on the young 2025 NFL season with a blowout 44-10 home loss to the Houston Texans. The Ravens were playing in this game without several key starters, including most notably Lamar Jackson, who was injured in the team's loss against the Kansas City Chiefs a week ago.

Needless to say, the Texans' offense had its way against an injured (but still putrid when healthy) Ravens defense on Sunday. At one point, Texans rookie Jaylin Noel scored for the first time in his young NFL career and mimicked Ravens' legend Ray Lewis' iconic celebration dance in the end zone.

One person who wasn't a fan of that choice was Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander, who tried to take the ball away from him after the score.

#Texans rookie Jaylin Noel scored a TD. He wanted to do Ray Lewis's signature dance in Baltimore,. Jaire Alexander wasn't having it.pic.twitter.com/nXhA8SVWLr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 5, 2025

(video via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter).

Alexander's actions were an incapsulation of the struggles that the Ravens have been experiencing so far this year. Baltimore entered the 2025 NFL season with legitimate aspirations of competing for a Super Bowl after bowing out in the divisional round a year ago.

However, Baltimore now sits at just 1-4, in serious danger of missing the playoffs, and with questions about just how long the two-time MVP Jackson will be out of the lineup.

In fairness to the Ravens, they have played some juggernauts so far this year, including the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, and Kansas City Chiefs. They also took the field on Sunday without seven of their defensive starters in the lineup.

However, life moves fast in the NFL, and it's possible that the Ravens' 2025 season has effectively ended before it had a real chance to begin.

In any case, things don't get any easier for the Ravens from here, as Baltimore will next take the field on Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Rams.