The Baltimore Ravens' Week 5 performance will go down in the history books as one of the most embarrassing efforts in team history. Without two-time MVP Lamar Jackson leading the charge, the Ravens were trounced 44-10 by the Houston Texans in front of the home crowd at M&T Bank Stadium.

Following the game, head coach John Harbaugh offered a blunt and honest response to the loss.

“A complete disappointment,” Harbaugh told the media. “We're going to have to find a way to turn it around and figure out who we are this next week, into the bye week, and after the bye. We've got more than half the season left, and we're going to have to find ourselves. So, that's what our aim will be going forward.”

It was not a gradual, slow-burning defeat. From the opening drive, the Ravens looked inferior. The Texans scored their first of three first-half touchdowns on a 10-play drive en route to an eventual 24-3 halftime advantage. The 21-point deficit is the third-largest by the Ravens operating as the home team.

Working as the buzzsaw against the Ravens was Texans quarterback CJ Stroud. The former first-round pick tossed four touchdowns, including three in the first half, and ended the day with a 99.3 QBR before being replaced by backup Davis Mills in mop-up duty.

Although Baltimore has built-in excuses, such as playing without their star quarterback and Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton, the loss plummets them to 1-4 on the season, narrowly avoiding last place in the AFC North thanks to a Week 2 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Nonetheless, the Baltimore Ravens look sluggish on defense. Before allowing 44 points vs. the Texans, the Ravens already ranked last in the NFL by giving up 33 points per game. It is the second time this season they have allowed an opponent to score over 40 points, and the third time this season they have given up four touchdowns to an opposing quarterback.

When John Harbaugh says the loss is a complete disappointment, he is not wrong, but utter embarrassment feels more accurate.