The Baltimore Ravens needed a win on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. But they simply couldn't get it done. Baltimore fell to 7-8 on the season after losing to New England on Sunday Night Football. Naturally, there are now plenty of questions about what will change in Baltimore during the offseason. That includes the team's long-time head coach.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave a mature answer when asked about his job security on Monday.

“Coaching at any level is a day-to-day job. Your job is to do the best job you can today. It's never been about keeping a job,” Harbaugh said per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. “I try to do the job, not try and keep the job.”

The rumors surrounding Harbaugh's job security has popped up a few times this season. One recent example was after Baltimore's 27-22 loss to Pittsburgh.

After that game, ESPN's Dan Graziano declared that he did not expect Baltimore to move on from Harbaugh. If it did happen, he wrote that those head coaching vacancies would “shake up” the entire hiring cycle.

Harbaugh has been the team's head coach since the 2008 season. He has a 179-112 record as head coach during the regular season which includes only one losing season so far. But the Ravens will have a losing season in 2025 if they do not win their next two games.

Article Continues Below

Of course, the second part of firing a head coach is hiring a new one. With no clear answers on the horizon, it does seem unlikely that Baltimore would make a rash decision and fire Harbaugh.

Either way, it will be fascinating to see how the Ravens attempt to right the ship during the offseason.

But for now, Baltimore has to play out the final weeks of the regular season and try to build some momentum before next season.

Next up for the Ravens is a Week 17 matchup against the Packers.