Derrick Henry finally had his signature game. The last few weeks have been frustrating for both Henry and Baltimore Ravens fans. Despite continuing to still be a dominant back, Baltimore has inexplicably frozen out Henry on multiple occasions. Against the New England Patriots in particular, the Ravens seemingly benching Henry in the second half was a catalyst to their loss.

The Ravens made sure to not make that same mistake twice. Against the Green Bay Packers, Henry got most of the carries. The star running back had a career-high 36 carries on the day, notching 216 yards and getting four touchdowns on the day. It was a career-defining day for Henry.

After the game, Henry was asked about whether he expected to get that many carries. The Ravens running back said that he wasn't thinking about that, instead focusing on the game.

“I was just worried about being effective with any opportunity that I got and being efficient in the run game to give us a chance to get into drives, little drives, ending points, and run the ball physically,” Henry said, per Jamison Henley. “And just focus on us dominating the line of scrimmage and establishing the identity in the run game throughout the game. That was just my main focus. Whatever carries it was, was gonna be, I just wanted to go out there and make something happen.”

Behind Henry's efficient and dominant running, the Ravens made quick work of the Packers, beating them 41-24. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who stepped in for the injured Lamar Jackson, didn't do too much, passing only 20 times for 107 yards and one touchdown. It was the Henry show all the way for the Ravens as they kept their playoff hopes alive.

The Ravens are now rooting for the Browns to pull off the upset against the Pittsburgh Steelers today. A Browns win would force a do-or-die matchup between the Ravens and Steelers next week for that final playoff spot.