The Baltimore Ravens have made several big moves this offseason, but according to head coach John Harbaugh, their biggest move may still be in the works. That's because according to him, the Ravens have had some preliminary discussions with superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson on a groundbreaking contract extension that would see him make NFL history.

Jackson is fresh off another standout 2024 campaign that saw him throw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns, while also rushing for 915 yards and another four scores. While Jackson's individual success hasn't translated to the postseason for Baltimore yet, the team is committed to him being their quarterback of the future, which Harbaugh believes will result in the two-time MVP becoming the highest-paid player in the NFL.

“The Ravens have had early extension talks with QB Lamar Jackson, and HC John Harbaugh said that when a deal gets done, Jackson will become the highest-paid player in NFL history,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The #Ravens have had early extension talks with QB Lamar Jackson, and HC John Harbaugh said that when a deal gets done, Jackson will become the highest-paid player in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/gQOtcj19Bo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

John Harbaugh, Ravens set to commit to Lamar Jackson with huge contract

After earning a three-year contract extension from the Ravens himself, Harbaugh now seems intent on finding a way to pay Jackson what he is worth. While that is ultimately something that will be handled by general manager Eric DeCosta and the front office, Baltimore appears unified in their decision to make Jackson the highest-paid player in the league.

Jackson previously signed a five-year, $260 million extension back in May of 2023, but we have seen several teams, such as the Buffalo Bills with their own star quarterback Josh Allen, rework these contracts in order to reward their most important player with a huge pay raise. On the back of another impressive campaign in 2024, it looks like Jackson is set to get a new deal just two years after his initial extension, which is something Ravens fans will have to keep tabs on as the offseason unfolds.