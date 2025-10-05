Once again, the Baltimore Ravens are dealing with the pesky injury bug. There have been multiple seasons over the last few years where Baltimore's roster just got fully decimated by injuries. Against the Houston Texans, the Ravens will have some big names out in the pivotal game.

The Ravens are already without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4. Now, two Pro Bowlers join Jackson on Baltimore's Week 5 inactive list. Safety Kyle Hamilton and left tackle Ronnie Stanley were added to Baltimore's inactive list for their game against the Texans.

The Ravens are now 1-3 this season, even before Jackson's injury. After making it all the way to the AFC Championship Game last season, Baltimore struggled out of the game, losing tough contests to the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs early in the year. Now with Jackson out for at least a few weeks, the Ravens are in danger of completely missing the postseason. The injuries to other players don't help, either: losing Stanley is a big blow for Cooper Rush, as he faces the Texans' powerful pass rush of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.

On the defensive side, the Ravens lost key pieces all around the defense. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is already out for the year. Against the Texans, the Ravens will not have linebacker Patrick Queen, CBs Chidobe Awuzie and Marlon Humphrey, and now safety Hamilton. Their already suspect secondary just lost their best player, and they're also without their best linebacker to cover the intermediate level.