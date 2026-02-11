Another HBCU alumnus is getting a major job in the NFL this offseason, as Anthony Levine Sr. has been named Special Teams Coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.

Levine is no stranger to the Ravens, as he served as a long-time safety for Baltimore, spending 10 seasons with the team from 2012 to 2021 and serving as Assistant Special Teams coach for the Ravens last season. Levine started his football journey at Tennessee State, finishing his career with 129 tackles (80 of them solo tackles), five interceptions, seven passes defended, and one fumble recovery across his 40 games played and 24 starts. In his senior season, he earned Second Team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors and eventually went on to graduate from Tennessee State with a degree in Psychology.

He declared for the NFL Draft in 2010 but ultimately signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent. After spending two seasons with the Packers on the practice squad, he was released in 2012 and then signed with the Baltimore Ravens, where he went on to spend the rest of his career.

He finished his NFL career with 149 total tackles, four sacks, 16 pass deflections, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery, as well as being a key part of the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII team. He then turned to coaching, joining the Ravens in 2022 as a player personnel and coaching assistant, then having a two-year stint with the Tennessee Titans as Assistant Special Teams coach.

He returned to the Ravens last year as Assistant Special Teams coach, and now he replaces Chris Horton as Special Teams Coordinator under new head coach Jesse Minter. Levine, who was nicknamed “Co-Cap” as he was the captain of the special teams unit for the Ravens, drew massive praise from John Harbaugh upon his retirement in 2021.

“He worked tirelessly to become one of the NFL's best special teams players, and he could always be relied upon to contribute at a high level on defense – no matter the role he was asked to play. Most importantly, Anthony is a terrific leader of men and someone who helped his teammates become the very best versions of themselves,” Harbaugh said in a comment shared on the statement about Levine's hire.

Now Levine lands a major role on a Ravens team that is looking to finally break through as a true contender for a Super Bowl. Last year, the Ravens missed the playoffs and finished the season 8-9.