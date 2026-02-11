The Baltimore Ravens continue to retool their brain trust in the offseason following the hiring of Jesse Minter as head coach.

Minter will be tasked with creating a new vision for the Ravens, who failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in five years after finishing with an 8-9 record.

Minter's coaching staff has slowly taken shape, with Anthony Weaver being named as defensive coordinator. Minter's father, Rick Minter, is set to join him as senior analyst. The father-and-son duo will continue to work together after spending the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Anthony Levine Sr., meanwhile, was named special teams coordinator, as announced by the Ravens on Tuesday. He was promoted to the role after serving as assistant special teams coach this season.

From Co-Cap to Coordinator! Anthony Levine Sr. was a special teams ace as a player and is now our Special Teams Coordinator! pic.twitter.com/l4Z3KDhxpi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 11, 2026

Levine is definitely not a stranger in Baltimore, having played for the squad for 10 years, winning a Super Bowl title in 2014. He starred for the Ravens' special teams, setting the franchise record for most special teams tackles with 62.

Levine, who was nicknamed “Co-Cap” by his teammates, played primarily at safety, but he also contributed in nickel, dime, and linebacker packages, logging 87 total tackles, four sacks, and two interceptions.

The 38-year-old Levine first joined Baltimore's coaching staff in 2022 as player personnel and coaching assistant. He then moved to the Tennessee Titans as assistant special teams coach in 2023 and 2024 before returning to the Ravens.

He will aid Minter in his mission to elevate the Ravens’ tradition of success, while also putting his own stamp on the team.