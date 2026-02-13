New England Patriots fans were not the only ones who winced during Super Bowl 60. Charm City is still reeling after watching former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald lead the Seattle Seahawks to a championship in just his second season as head coach. There was a chance he could have succeeded John Harbaugh. Now, he is determined to build the NFL's next great empire in The Emerald City. And he is using his old stomping grounds to help him carry out that mission.

Ravens director of football strategy and assistant quarterbacks coach Daniel Stern is leaving to take a job with Seattle, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The NFL insider speculated that he could become the Seahawks' new pass-game strategist.

Macdonald is the first head coach to win a Super Bowl as the team's primary defensive play-caller. The 38-year-old unleashed the Dark Side on the NFL and believes he will have the personnel to wreak more havoc moving forward. But he wants the offense to remain in good hands following Klint Kubiak's departure.

Stern spent a decade with the Ravens, assisting in the development of two-time MVP QB Lamar Jackson and taking an active role in game preparation and clock management. He will now lend his expertise to Seattle.

Sam Darnold penned a masterpiece versus the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship and posted a turnover-free effort in the team's 29-13 SB victory versus the Patriots, but the franchise is not content. Mike Macdonald understands the importance of evolving in the modern game and is doing what he can to promote his signal-caller's growth.

Although the offense could undergo some changes — Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is a free agent — but the Seahawks should still have a solid foundation with Darnold and Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Macdonald took plenty of lessons from his nine years with the Ravens (two stints), and now he is taking more from his former place of employment.

Hang in there, Baltimore.