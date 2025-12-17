The Baltimore Ravens are fighting for their playoff lives with three weeks left in the regular season. Baltimore is 7-7 heading into Week 16 and preparing for a showdown with New England on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens were without their star quarterback on Wednesday, but not because of an injury.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was kept home on Wednesday with an illness according to head coach John Harbaugh, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“It's kind of a rest thing,” Harbaugh told the media. “Lamar had an illness, kept home with a flu deal, the doc kept him home today away from [the rest of the team.]”

It remains to be seen if Jackson will be able to return to practice on Thursday. Thankfully, the star quarterback will have at least four days to recover before Sunday's game.

Lamar has been a common name on the injury report in Baltimore this season.

Jackson has dealt with knee, ankle, and toe injuries all after coming back from a hamstring injury.

The Ravens QB has missed Wednesday practice multiple times over the past several weeks with one ailment or another. Last week he returned on Thursday after a rest day on Wednesday.

All of Jackson's injuries have slowed him down throughout the regular season. He only has 2,210 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions headed into Week 16. That has him on pace for his worst statistical season since 2022.

Hopefully Jackson can get back to practice quickly and get ready for a huge matchup in Week 16.

Ravens vs. Patriots kicks off at 8:20PM ET on Sunday.