After the Baltimore Ravens fell to the Kansas City Chiefs at home in the AFC Championship, people pointed fingers in various directions. The offensive game plan befuddled many fans and rookie Zay Flowers' costly blunders surely derailed the team's momentum, but the easiest person to blame is often the quarterback. Ergo, there is a decent amount of skepticism surrounding Lamar Jackson heading into the 2024-25 NFL season.

The two-time MVP is not concerned with any outside chatter or narratives, however. He is determined to keep getting better and help his franchise win its first title since 2013. But Jackson cannot do that if he is not on the field.

Ravens fans are often concerned about his health, even if they do not admit it. His run-heavy style is prone to plenty of hard hits and non-contact injuries. So, you can imagine how devastating it is to witness Jackson potentially get banged up away from the gridiron.

While riding a bike outside the Green Bay Packers' practice facility, which is a tradition Jackson respects and participates in, the 27-year-old stretched out his arm to high-five young fans who were eagerly waiting to greet him. His amiable nature caused him to nearly fall off the bike, thus giving everyone a fright.

Jackson laughed off the stumble and quickly recovered, but fans would probably be more at ease if he kept his feet on the ground. While Baltimore possesses multiple playmakers on both sides of the ball, its Super Bowl aspirations would not survive his absence.

In a time of uncertainty, Ravens must lean on Lamar Jackson

Head Coach John Harbaugh guided his team to the playoffs without having the star QB for the final stretch of the 2022-23 season, but the team is possibly more dependent on the presence of No. 8 than it ever has been. With defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald now serving as HC for the Seattle Seahawks and multiple starting offensive lineman heading elsewhere over the offseason, the Ravens are counting on Jackson's supreme athleticism to keep them in contention.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection rushed for 821 yards last season, once again using his legs to punish opposing defenses. He made critical progress in the passing game as well, though, completing a career-high 67.2 percent of his attempts while throwing for 3,678 yards (also a career high) and 24 touchdowns. Making further improvements in that area will be essential if Baltimore is going to outlast the rest of the AFC.

The best way for Lamar Jackson to become the dazzling postseason performer who can book his team's Super Bowl ticket by using his entire arsenal is through more experience. He cannot properly put in the work if he is on the sidelines, though.

Fortunately, Jackson seems to know how to handle himself on a bike. He participated in the Ravens' joint practice with the Packers but will be sitting out in Saturday's preseason matchup, as his health continues to be this organization's far-and-away number one priority.