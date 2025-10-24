One of the NFL's biggest superstars has been out for the last couple of weeks with a nagging hamstring injury. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is hoping to return to action this weekend against the Chicago Bears.

Jackson returned to practice this week. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Jackson was a full participant and has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

All signs lead toward Jackson returning to the Ravens against the Bears, in need of a big win to get this team back on the right track. The season is not over for this team, and with Jackson back, he can lead them back to the postseason. They just need to get hot.

Earlier on Friday, head coach John Harbaugh wasn't really inclined to want to officially say that Jackson is back.

“We’ll see where it’s at going forward.”

That seems to be a troubling response, but one we will quickly forget about if Jackson suits up on Sunday. The Ravens need a win badly. If they do end up losing to the Bears on Sunday, with or without their superstar, then the season will unravel with a 1-6 record. A win would move them to 2-5, and after only seven games, they would have enough time to crawl back into the AFC playoff picture.

The Ravens have yet to update the game statuses for everyone else on the injury report. Other notable names include Zay Flowers, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, DeAndre Hopkins, and Marlon Humphrey. They were all full participants on Friday. The only player who was a DNP was Ronnie Stanley; however, he was a full participant the last two days. The Ravens are banged up, but the good news is that a majority of them are healthy enough to play on Sunday.

There is a good chance the Ravens' injury report is much smaller after this weekend if all goes well in terms of health.