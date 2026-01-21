NFL mock season is here! Even with four teams remaining in the playoffs, ESPN's Mel Kiper has released a prediction piece on the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. It is very early in the process, and there will be tons of movement on the draft boards leading up to draft night.

Mel Kiper believes the Baltimore Ravens should draft a wide receiver in the first round of the draft. Lamar Jackson needs another weapon to throw to, and the Ravens could get a very good receiver with the 14th pick. The middle of the first round is usually when a chunk of receivers are taken.

Here is what Kiper said in his prediction article.

“Lemon is one of my favorite prospects in this class. He attacks the ball in the air, and you can see his competitiveness in the way he plays the game. Like Zay Flowers, he's on the smaller side at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds. But also like Flowers, he still has inside-outside flexibility. Lemon went for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season, and that kind of production could help get Lamar Jackson back to MVP levels.”

Lemon made a huge jump from his sophomore season to his junior season. He ended the year 11th in the nation in receptions with 79 and 8th in yards with 1,156. His 11 TDs were also tied for 9th in the country. A key stat by Lemon is that he averaged 14.6 yards per catch. He is a playmaker who would be tough to defend opposite or alongside Zay Flowers in an offense.

Baltimore needs more production at receiver as Flowers was by far their best, and it wasn't close. DeAndre Hopkins was third on the team behind Mark Andrews with 330 receiving yards on the season. Hopkins averaged 15.0 yards per catch last season, but the former star is not the player he once was.

It's a new era for the Ravens with John Harbaugh now coaching the New York Giants. Whoever becomes the next head coach for the Ravens must give Jackson more weapons.