The Baltimore Ravens are still in the middle of conducting what is a monumental head coaching search, as they try to find the man who can help Lamar Jackson and company reach the NFL apex. They have seemingly interviewed every available candidate, and now the process is ramping up. Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will meet with the organization for a second time this Tuesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The former defensive end was drafted by the Ravens in 2002 and played four years with the team before later serving as an assistant from 2021-23. He shared the field with greats like Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Terrell Suggs, and therefore understands the DNA that comprises the franchise. Familiarity may not be enough, though. John Harbaugh had a firm grasp of what fueled Baltimore during its peak (or at least he did), and now he is coaching for the New York Giants.

Owner Steve Bisciotti and general manager Eric DeCosta must find a replacement who can help the squad evolve while also highlighting the Ravens' classic defensive intensity. The evolution component of that mission is essential. Baltimore has failed to maximize its postseason opportunities and did not even make the playoffs this year. They need someone who can reinvigorate the group. Could Weaver be up to the task?

Anthony Weaver will try to pitch himself to the Ravens

The 45-year-old's two-season run as Miami DC produced mixed results. The Dolphins allowed the fourth-fewest yards per game in 2024-25, posting a remarkable effort amid Tua Tagovailoa's concussion situation. If the quarterback was healthy and under center for a few more weeks, the team could have possibly squeezed into the playoffs. Consequently, Weaver would have drawn far more praise. The defense was outmatched this past season, however, ranking 24th with 24.9 points allowed per game.

Plenty of fans will point to a declining roster as a reason for the poor results, hence why Anthony Weaver is generating significant interest in the head coaching circuit. Besides securing a second interview with Baltimore, he will also meet with the Pittsburgh Steelers again.

There is understandably a fair amount of skepticism surrounding his potential employment, but first-timers have enjoyed considerable success in recent years. Mike Macdonald and Ben Johnson are proving as much.

The Ravens must determine if Weaver can embark on a similar path. This crucial evaluation will continue on Tuesday.