The Baltimore Ravens have endured a disastrous start to the 2024-25 regular season. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looked on as his team struggled, falling to 1-4. An injury to Lamar Jackson threw another wrench into a rough beginning for one of the league's best teams. However, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Juan Thornhill is not ready to ignore the juggernaut just yet.

This season is a wild one for the AFC North, normally one of the NFL's elite divisions. The Steelers are 3-1, leading the competition by two games. Harbaugh and Baltimore, on the other hand, need to get back on track soon if they want to make it into the postseason. While the odds are stacked against them, the Ravens have enough talent to turn things around.

Thornhill is in his first season with the Steelers, but he is an AFC North veteran. The safety spoke to Pat McAfee Show reporter Mark Kaboly about Baltimore's struggles. He has too much respect for his rivals to say that their season is already over.

Article Continues Below

“I really don’t want anybody to think that the Ravens are done. They aren’t done. I promise you that,” Thornhill said. “I’ve seen them enough, and I have played enough ball to know. They have a lot of guys injured right now and a lot of bad things happening for them, but once they figure it out, I guarantee they are not done. By the time we play them, they will be back to form.”

Jackson is working his way back from injury and could play as soon as Week 6. If he returns to his former glory, Baltimore is more than capable of stringing wins together. However, Harbaugh needs a massive comeback in order to guide his team back into the postseason.

Thornhill and the Steelers will see the Ravens twice down the stretch of the year. If the safety is right, those games could decide who wins the division.