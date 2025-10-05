The Baltimore Ravens will be without several of their key players in Week 5 against the Houston Texans, with one of them being Lamar Jackson. The starting quarterback suffered a hamstring injury last week and did not practice all week leading up to this week. It will hurt that the Ravens don't have Jackson, but they also may have to do without him in Week 6 as well, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“There’s a real chance he misses next week as well, and the Ravens have a bye, so it could be three full weeks of rest for Lamar, but only missing two games,” Rapoport said.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @TomPelissero and @MikeGarafolo: #Bucs RB Bucky Irving is out, while #Raiders TE Brock Bowers is trending toward not playing; #Eagles WR AJ Brown remains a huge part of Philly’s offense; #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is out and could miss next week. pic.twitter.com/rrzYYqeLoI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2025

For now, Cooper Rush will step in as the starter for Jackson, and he's shown the ability to win some games, as he did last year for the Dallas Cowboys while Dak Prescott was hurt. It will be two tough teams that Rush will have to go up against, but he has the talent around him to win.

Article Continues Below

As for Jackson, the hope is that he can return sooner rather than later, but he gets 100% healthy as well. The Ravens can't afford for Jackson to be hurt all season, especially with them already in a hole being 1-3. It's already a bad time for him to be hurt, but if they can win these next two games without him, they'll be in good shape.

If they somehow lose the next two, they'll be 1-5, and it's hard to see how they will make the playoffs. Nonetheless, Jackson changes a lot of things for the Ravens, and if they can go on a run, things should be good for them.

It's not just the offense that hasn't played well for the Ravens this season, but the defense has been underwhelming. Unfortunately, that's where most of their injuries have come from.