The Baltimore Ravens are 1-3 for the first time in 10 years. The offense, headlined by quarterback Lamar Jackson, has remained electric. But it has been the Ravens' defense that looks overmatched every week.

But now, even Jackson is on the mend, dealing with a hamstring injury. He was forced from Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter and did not return.

On Wednesday, Baltimore released their initial injury report for Week 5. Not only did Jackson not participate, but it is chock-full of names that scream trouble, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Three cornerbacks, Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, and Chidobe Iwuzie, were unable to practice. Humphrey has already been ruled out, as has linebacker Roquon Smith, as he deals with a hamstring injury. He is listed as doubtful to suit up Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Left tackle Ronnie Staley is nursing an ankle injury and did not participate. Nor did one of the game's best fullbacks, Patrick Ricard, who has a calf injury.

But it continues.

Article Continues Below

Starting safety Kyle Hamilton (groin), center Tyler Lindebaum (calf), nose tackle Travis Jones (knee), and wide receiver Devontez Walker were limited.

Of course, all eyes are on the status of the two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Even though he has not been ruled out yet, all signs have pointed to him potentially missing 2-3 weeks with the hamstring. Knowing how active he is as a runner, if he does not heal it properly, it could get considerably worse.

Maybe the only piece of good news for Baltimore is their opponent.

The Texans have been arguably the worst offense in football. That is despite being relatively healthy. Quarterback CJ Stroud is having a poor season. Nico Collins has been hit and miss. And their running game has been mostly non-existent.

The Ravens will host the Texans on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET.