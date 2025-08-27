Tyler Huntley signed with the Cleveland Browns in early August to play some preseason games due to injuries in the team's quarterback room. With the organization finalizing its quarterback situation with Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland let Huntley go ahead of the regular season. Now, it appears Huntley is reuniting with the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson.

Reports indicate that Huntley, who is 27 years old, is heading back to Baltimore and will be on the practice squad to begin the 2025-26 season, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Tyler Huntley signs almost immediately after visiting the Ravens' facilities on Wednesday.

“This is now a done deal: The Ravens are signing quarterback Snoop Huntley to their practice squad, sources tell CBS Sports. A return to Baltimore for Huntley, who previously played there from 2020-23.”

Tyler Huntley previously played for the Ravens for four seasons. His efforts in the 2022-23 season earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl. Last season was the first time in his career that he played for a different organization, as Huntley played five games for the Miami Dolphins. He ended his time with the Dolphins throwing for 829 passing yards and three touchdowns while owning a 64.7% completion percentage.

The Ravens bring back a familiar face to the practice squad. There is a chance the team calls him up to the active roster at some point during the regular season. But for now, it appears that veteran quarterback Cooper Rush will play the backup role behind Lamar Jackson. Although Rush doesn't have the same athletic skills as Jackson or Tyler Huntley, the coaching staff seems to like having him be the backup.

Baltimore will begin the 2025-26 campaign with a Week 1 opener with a Sunday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Both teams are viewed as Super Bowl contenders, so it should be a fun contest to kick off the new season.