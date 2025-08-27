The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly considering a reunion with former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler “Snoop” Huntley as a potential practice squad addition.

According to CBS Sports Senior NFL reporter Matt Zenitz, Huntley was in Baltimore on Thursday and has emerged as a candidate to return to the team he previously spent four seasons with as Lamar Jackson’s primary backup.

“Quarterback Snoop Huntley is in Baltimore today and has emerged as a potential practice squad addition for the #Ravens, sources tell @CBSSports,” Zenitz wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Was previously with Baltimore from 2020-23 as Lamar Jackson’s backup and made eight starts there. Was most recently with the Dolphins and Browns.”

Quarterback Snoop Huntley is in Baltimore today and has emerged as a potential practice squad addition for the #Ravens, sources tell @CBSSports. Was previously with Baltimore from 2020-23 as Lamar Jackson’s backup and made eight starts there. Was most recently with the Dolphins… pic.twitter.com/uHny1CpGEw — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 27, 2025

Huntley, 27, entered the free-agent market after being released by the Cleveland Browns earlier this week in the team’s first round of roster cuts. He signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, appearing in five games and completing 64.7 percent of his 133 pass attempts for 829 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He posted an 80.1 passer rating while averaging a career-high 6.2 yards per pass attempt.

His most productive season came with Baltimore in 2021, when he started multiple games in place of the injured Jackson. That year, Huntley threw for 1,081 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 64.9 percent of his 188 passes. He also displayed mobility, rushing for 294 yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt.

Ravens eye Snoop Huntley reunion behind Lamar Jackson amid busy week of roster moves

Article Continues Below

Huntley earned Pro Bowl recognition in 2022 after stepping in for Jackson and helping Baltimore remain competitive late in the season. His familiarity with offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s system and long-standing chemistry with the Ravens make him an appealing option as the organization evaluates depth behind Jackson heading into the regular season.

The reported interest in Huntley comes during a busy week for Baltimore. On Wednesday, the Ravens finalized a four-year, $100.4 million contract extension with All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, making him the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history.

Earlier this week, the Ravens also received encouraging news when Jackson returned to practice after missing time with a foot injury. The two-time MVP had exited a practice session last week after having his foot stepped on, prompting precautionary X-rays. Head coach John Harbaugh later confirmed there was no structural damage.

Baltimore enters its final preparations for the 2025 NFL season with growing optimism around its roster. Huntley’s potential return would provide experienced insurance at quarterback, a role he filled across 20 games with the Ravens from 2020 through 2023.

The Ravens will open the regular season on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 7. The primetime matchup at Highmark Stadium will feature Jackson facing reigning MVP Josh Allen in a highly anticipated AFC clash broadcast on NBC and Peacock.