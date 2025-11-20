The Baltimore Ravens continue to find ways to win, but their red zone woes remain a pressing issue heading into Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season. Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum believes he knows exactly what needs to change — and he’s placing the responsibility squarely on the offensive line.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing what the lineman believed could be the key to fixing the Ravens red zone offense this season.

“The No. 1 thing to be successful in the red zone, you have to be able to run the football effectively, which I don't think we have been able to. That starts with us – the O-line – and blocking better.”

Linderbaum’s candid words captured what many fans have seen over recent weeks — a talented offense struggling to convert opportunities close to the goal line. Despite sitting at 5-5, the Ravens rank near the bottom of the NFL in red zone touchdown percentage, scoring on fewer than half of their trips inside the 20-yard line. The team’s recent success has come largely through explosive plays rather than consistent short-yardage efficiency.

The former first-round pick has emerged as one of the NFL’s most respected centers and a key voice in Baltimore’s locker room. Known for his elite run-blocking ability and football IQ, Linderbaum’s comments reflect accountability and leadership at a critical point in the season. With star running back Derrick Henry anchoring the ground attack, improving consistency up front could quickly change the unit’s identity.

The urgency grows with Lamar Jackson’s injury lingering once again. If the star quarterback remains limited, the Ravens will depend even more on their run game and short-yardage execution to sustain their playoff push. For Linderbaum and his group, the message is clear that better blocking is more than a quick fix and will be the foundation for keeping Baltimore’s season alive.