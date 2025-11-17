The Baltimore Ravens got things done on offense and also made defensive plays in their win over the Browns. And things could get better with head coach John Harbaugh expressing optimism that defensive back Marlon Humphrey could return in Week 12, according to a post on X by Jamison Hensley.

“Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he's “optimistic” about CB Marlon Humphrey returning to play Sunday against the Jets. Humphrey didn't play last game because of a finger injury.”

Seemingly done a few weeks ago, the Ravens (5-5) have won four straight games to close within one game of the first-place Steelers in the AFC North.

Getting CB Marlon Humphrey back would be boost for Ravens

A nine-year veteran who missed the Ravens’ game against the Browns, Humphrey is a four-time Pro Bowl cornerback. Humphrey underwent surgery to repair his injured finger.

It was a tough blow for a defense that had been hitting its stride of late. Humphrey said the defense wants its own identity, according to The Athletic.

“Obviously, we have Lamar Jackson,” Humphrey said. “But … we’re trying to get it to where we can win games on defense. We don’t even need the offense to put up any points. On defense, we can turn the ball over. We can get them the ball in the red zone. That’s been the big key. The mindset shift of even though we have Lamar Jackson, let’s give him a smoke break. Let’s give him an off day. He’s bailed us out so many times, how about we do it?”

Teammate Kyle Hamilton agreed.

“I think we’re starting to hit our stride,” said Hamilton. “It’s not a surprise to us. I think we’re playing to our potential now, and that has to be sustained. We’re happy we got the win, but we’re not ecstatic about what our record still is. We still have stuff to do, and people to prove wrong, people to prove right, so this is a good building block going forward in the season.”