The Baltimore Ravens (1-2) consider their offensive line to be a strength, but it did not look particularly sharp in Monday night's 38-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. While Lamar Jackson certainly shares blame for the seven sacks he absorbed in that game, the protection unit still performed below its usual standard. Perhaps the team could benefit from having a new man in the trenches. The two-time reigning AFC North champions worked out guard Kenyon Green, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft did not live up to his potential with the Houston Texans, but he is still only 24 years old. If given the opportunity to log reps on the Ravens' O-Line, he could possibly develop into a functional blocker. Baltimore would have to spend some time working with him, though, because the numbers leave much to be desired.

Green committed 12 penalties and posted a brutal 27.0 pass-blocking grade in his rookie season, according to Pro Football Focus, missed the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign with a shoulder injury and only slightly improved in 2024-25. The Texans traded the two-time consensus All-American to the Philadelphia Eagles in a deal for CJ Gardner-Johnson — was just released.

Despite fitting the mold for a perfect Philly reclamation project, the former Texas A&M powerhouse could not make things work with the Super Bowl 59 champions. He was waived multiple times in the summer, before getting a meeting with a potential new employer.

If the Ravens sign Kenyon Green, he could land on the practice squad and be forced to fight for reps on the active roster. A long shot would obviously be better than nothing, however. Baltimore will monitor its offensive line depth and decide if this player boasts untapped promise that the organization can eventually use.