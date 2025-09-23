The Detroit Lions outlasted Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a “Monday Night Football” firefight at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season.

Leaning on a powerful rushing attack led by their two-headed backfield of running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions emerged victorious in enemy territory via a 38-30 score.

And despite the high-scoring nature of the contest, the Lions had plenty of great moments on defense, thanks in large part to their unforgiving pass rush.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was an efficient 21-of-27 on his throws for 288 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions, but he was also repeatedly punished in the pocket, with Detroit recording a total of seven sacks for a loss of 55 yards for Baltimore.

“Those guys were very disciplined,” Campbell said after the game of his team's pass rush, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “We didn't have anybody jumping up in the air, diving — ill-advised diving. They all bottled him up, they were disciplined, and guys made huge plays. And he had nowhere to go.”

The Lions also forced two fumbles, including one that was crucially lost by Baltimore star running back Derrick Henry. That miscue by the former Alabama Crimson Tide tailback was turned into a scoring drive by Detroit, which settled for a field goal in the next possession to extend its lead to seven points.

Detroit only had four defensive sacks during the first two weeks of the 2025 season, but it now has 11 overall, tied with Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns for the second-most in the league through three games.

Detroit's success on both sides of the ball against a talented team like the Ravens sends a strong signal to the rest of the NFL. The Lions showed they can win either by their offense or defense, but they can also perform at a high level in both areas in the same game.

Now that they've found their groove with a two-game win streak following a Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, the Lions will look to win their third contest in a row in Week 4 when they host the Browns at Ford Field in Detroit this coming Sunday.