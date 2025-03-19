The Baltimore Ravens are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. The Ravens are coming off of a crushing playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills this past winter that kept the team just short of securing an AFC Championship rematch vs the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens were a mixed bag throughout this past regular season, as the team stumbled out to an 0-2 start before ultimately finding their footing and winning the division. The Ravens' usually vaunted defensive unit bizarrely struggled mightily throughout the first half of the season before looking more like itself down the stretch, but that still shouldn't stop Baltimore from finding ways to improve its secondary this offseason, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN, who also brought up a potential free agent who could help them out on that side of the ball.

“Baltimore doesn't have any proven depth beyond Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins,” wrote Hensely. “The only other corners on the roster are Jalyn Armour-Davis and T.J. Tampa, who have combined for 190 career defensive saps. The Ravens can sign a not-so-expensive deal with a veteran like Tre'Davious White. It also would not be surprising if Baltimore used a Day 2 pick on a cornerback.”

An interesting proposition

White was traded to the Ravens from the Los Angeles Rams in November 2024 but wasn't able to contribute a whole lot with limited time to learn head coach John Harbaugh's system.

Still, White is a former Pro Bowler dating back to his stint with the Buffalo Bills and at age 30, still likely has enough left in the tank to contribute positive value to the Ravens on a team-friendly contract.

Overall, the Ravens still boast one of the most talented rosters in the entire NFL landscape, and still have one of its most elite players in quarterback Lamar Jackson, who narrowly missed out on what would have been the third MVP award of his career this past season, an honor that instead went to Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Still, Jackson and the Ravens are looking to break through on the biggest stage.