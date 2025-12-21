Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills got a hard-fought 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 16, but an injury scare for the superstar quarterback is what Bills Mafia will be talking about on Sunday evening. Allen's foot got twisted on a backward scramble at the end of the first half, but the QB returned in the second to finish the game.

After the win, Allen was asked about his injury, and his easy, breezy answer will have Buffalo fans breathing a lot easier.

“We’re gravy, baby,” the quarterback told CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn. “It's all good. Go Bills. Merry Christmas.”

How's Josh Allen's foot feeling after the W? "We're gravy baby. It's all good."@EvanWashburn getting the latest pic.twitter.com/X9Cn6lYbzl — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The Bills will officially clinch a playoff spot at the end of Week 16 with a loss by the Houston Texans or Indianapolis Colts. Even if that doesn't happen, though, they are still almost guaranteed a postseason berth. They take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 and wrap the regular season hosting the New York Jets.

Allen and company will be scoreboard watching the rest of the day on Sunday and into Monday—when the Colts play—as well. Outside of Houston and Indy, Buffalo will also be looking to get some help from the Baltimore Ravens. If Lamar Jackson and company can beat Drake Maye and the New England Patriots on Sunday night, it will move the Bills one step closer to winning the AFC East for the sixth straight season.

Regardless of how the other teams fare on Sunday, the Bills are in a good spot to make a long playoff run this year. With their nemesis, the Kansas City Chiefs, out, Josh Allen and his squad will face the least experienced AFC playoff field in years. And as long as the QB stays healthy, Buffalo will have a fighting chance in every game.