The Buffalo Bills are currently gearing up for their game on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns on the road. The Bills are coming off a huge win over the New England Patriots last week, keeping their quest for another AFC East division title alive for the time being.

Ahead of Sunday's game in Cleveland, the Bills got a troubling status update on one of their wide receivers.

“#Bills WR Keon Coleman is a healthy inactive today vs. the Browns. Third time this season that has happened,” reported Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

Coleman has been in and out of the lineup this season, with reasons varying from his lack of production relative to expectations, to reported disciplinary reasons for the coaching staff.

Coleman was drafted in the second round in 2024 with the hopes that he would provide quarterback and MVP candidate Josh Allen with the true number one receiving target he's been searching for throughout his career, but thus far, that has not come to pass.

Still, the Bills will have a good chance to pick up a win on Sunday against a Browns team that is reeling, having won just three games so far on the 2025 season. Allen will have a chance to continue his late-season surge for another MVP award if he is able to put together a big game against the Browns defense.

In any case, the Browns and Bills are slated to kick things off on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET from Cleveland.