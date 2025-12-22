The New England Patriots clinched a playoff spot with their 28-24 road victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson contributed 51 rushing yards and one touchdown in the winning effort and was honest about what the showing meant to him after struggling early in the season.

The Las Vegas native was sure to praise Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and express his appreciation for the support he has received.

“With the fumbling issue, my whole team had my back, the coaching staff,” Stevenson told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “And Vrabel, particularly, he just told me he was gonna ride with me. He knew I was trying to get it right. He knows I was making a conscious effort to hold the ball right, and I wasn’t just trying to be reckless with it—he has seen me being intentional in practice. It shows you if we have his back, he’ll treat us the way we treat the team.

“I think I treat the team pretty well, so I think that’s why he has my back.”

Stevenson’s touchdown came deep in the fourth quarter and gave the Patriots a lead they would not surrender. The 27-year-old has tallied three fumbles this season, but has also scored four touchdowns.

New England will make their first playoff appearance since 2021, but is now choosing to focus on clinching the AFC East.

“I think it’s top down,” Patriots quarterback Drake Maye told Chad Graff of The Athletic. “It’s coach Vrabel coming in here, it’s the coaching staff he hired, it’s the guys buying in and believing in what we do. That’s the biggest thing. Believing in what the coach is saying and believing in our identity and carrying it with us.”

The Patriots will face the New York Jets in Week 17.