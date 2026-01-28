The Buffalo Bills just hired their own offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, to replace fired head coach Sean McDermott. Now, the franchise’s focus turns to the 2026 NFL Draft. The Bills have an aging roster and a lot of holes to fill this offseason, so we asked the PFF mock draft simulator who Buffalo will take in April. Here are the seven picks it made for the Bills through all seven rounds.

Round 1, Pick 26: OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

While most mock drafts have the Bills taking a wide receiver with their first-round pick, that’s not a guarantee, especially if the draft falls in a way where there is not a wideout worth taking at No. 26.

The Bills also have needs at edge rusher and on the offensive line, and with the first pick here, the PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft simulator addressed the latter.

Kadyn Proctor is an absolute mountain of a man at 6-foot-7, 366 pounds. He is a road grader and can absolutely demolish defenders when pulling down the line. Proctor does struggle keeping up with elite athletes at times, so his future is like as a guard in the NFL with the ability to play tackle in a pinch.

This would be an excellent fit for the Bills, who are set at tackle with Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown but have guard David Edwards and center Conor McGovern as free agents this offseason. Proctor could come in a start in place of Edwards on Day 1 and keep the Bills’ O-line among the best in the league.

Round 2, Pick 60: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

While the Bills didn’t go with a WR first in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft, they have to address the position at some point. The PFF simulator says it will be in Round 2 with Indiana wideout Omar Cooper Jr.

Cooper got less publicity than Elijah Sarratt on the Hoosiers this season, but Cooper actually had four more catches, 107 more yards, and just two fewer touchdowns than his teammate, who is a borderline first-round selection this year.

In Cooper, the Bills get a solidly built 6-foot, 204-pound pass-catcher who is fearless going over the middle. He is tough, smart, and can go up and get the ball. He also offers good run-after-catch ability. He’s not an elite athlete, but he has enough juice to make plays at the next level.

Round 3, Pick 91: EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

After addressing their two biggest needs in Rounds 1 and 2, the Bills turn to the third big need area in Round 3 and take a pass rusher. Dani Dennis-Sutton is well built at 6-foot-5, 265 with long arms, but he isn’t as explosive off the line as he looks like he should be.

Dennis-Sutton has had decent production the last two seasons, though, putting up 8.5 sacks in each of the last two campaigns, despite losing Abdul Carter as a rush partner this year.

To address a need in Round 3 with a player who has some raw tools and upside is a good pick for Buffalo here.

Round 4, Pick 126: TE Joe Royer, Cincinnati

The Bills already have three good tight ends in Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, and Jackson Hawes, but with three TE sets becoming all the rage in the NFL these days (and Kincaid missing a bunch of time to injury this past season), you can never have enough tight ends.

Joe Royer is a 6-foot-5, 250-pound TE who excels underneath, finding holes in zones. He’s not going to take the top of opposing defenses, but he can be a nice security blanket for Josh Allen.

Royer is a better receiver than Hawes but not as good a blocker. There should be room on the roster for both players next season.

Round 5, Pick 166: WR Brenan Thompson, Mississippi State

Brenan Thompson is only 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, but he does one thing incredibly well: go deep.

Thompson is a speedster and a field stretcher who can take the top off a defense. While he may be limited to one role at first, he is a good route-runner who uses his speed to get a cushion from defensive backs and make shorter catches as well. Even if that’s not the case at the next level, Thompson’s speed is something the Bills could use for sure.

Round 7, Pick 220: EDGE Eric O’Neill, Rutgers

Eric O’Neill is an interesting prospect who played 2,408 college snaps at LIU, James Madison, and Rutgers. The 6-foot-5, 261-pound edge rusher put up massive numbers at his first two stops, although they did fall off a bit in the glare of the Big Ten last season.

Still, he can play in multiple formations and has a history of getting after the quarterback. Is he the guy who put up 28.5 sacks and 63.0 tackles for a loss at small schools, or the one who recoded just 2.5 and 9.5 last season?

In Round 7, it’s worth a flier to find out.

Round 7, Pick 228: CB Jerry Wilson, Florida State

Jerry Wilson has a slow start to his career at Syracuse but picked it up in his final two seasons at Houston and Florida State. In those last two spots, he had seven interceptions.

Buffalo needs more depth at corner for sure, especially since Tre’Davious White is likely gone this offseason, so the 5-foot-10, 183-pound former Seminole is a good fit to possibly provide that.