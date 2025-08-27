We have a reunion in Buffalo! Last season, the Buffalo Bills let former Pro Bowl safety Jordan Poyer go in free agency. Poyer decided to join their rivals, the Miami Dolphins, for the 2024 season. After a season away from his former team, Poyer is coming back to Buffalo.

“BREAKING: The #Bills are signing former All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, bringing their longtime star back to Buffalo, per Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln,” Jordan Schultz reports. “After a year in Miami, Poyer returns to where he made his name and rejoins Bills Mafia.”

Poyer was a seventh-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, but he did not last long with that team. Instead, Poyer started his career with the Cleveland Browns, where he was primarily the backup to T.J. Ward. He would play four seasons with the Browns before signing with the Bills in 2017.

Poyer would quickly make a name for himself with the Bills. Under Sean McDermott, he developed into one of the better starting safeties in the league. Poyer would form a lethal safety duo with Micah Hyde, the former starting at strong safety while Hyde roamed as the free safety. He earned an All-Pro nod in 2021 after recording three sacks and five interceptions that season. The following year, Poyer would be named as a Pro Bowl starter.

Last season, Poyer signed with the Dolphins after the Bills released him in the offseason. He continued his strong play, recording 98 tackles and three passes defended. He recorded no interceptions last season, the second straight year that he didn't record an interception.

Poyer will return to a Bills defense that looks drastically different from the one he left last year. Taylor Rapp is the new free safety on the team, replacing the recently retired Hyde. As for the strong safety position, Poyer will battle with Damar Hamlin and second-year DB Cole Bishop.