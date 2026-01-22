The Buffalo Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott after nine seasons as the head coach. After six straight trips to the Divisional Round without a trip to the Super Bowl, the defensive coach is out the door. That has many thinking an offensive mind will be next in Western New York. Bills fan and NHL superstar Patrick Kane stumped for Brian Daboll to return to Orchard Park on social media.

“Let’s go bring him home!” Kane responded to Adam Schefter's report that Daboll would be interviewing. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Daboll has an in-person interview for the Bills head coaching role on Thursday.

Kane is a Buffalo native, living in the city until he was 14 years old. At that time, he moved to Michigan to continue his junior hockey career, which eventually led him to Canada. The Chicago Blackhawks drafted him first overall in 2007, where he played most of his Hall of Fame career. Kane is third all-time in scoring by an American-born NHL player, behind Brett Hull and Mike Modano.

The Bills head into their first coaching search in a decade with an endorsement from one of their famous fans. Despite his greatness on the ice, Kane's opinion likely won't carry much weight in the conference rooms. The coach who can get the most out of Josh Allen's prime will be the one hired. That may be Daboll.

Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the Bills from 2018-21, kicking off the dominant Allen era. After that, the fellow Western New Yorker became the head coach of the New York Giants. Despite a playoff win in his first season, the tenure was largely a disaster. He was fired after Week 11 of the 2025 season.

The Bills may very well hire Daboll during this cycle. And now we all know that Patrick Kane would be fired up about it.