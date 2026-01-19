The Buffalo Bills seek a new head coach for the first time since 2017 after firing Sean McDermott. Buffalo canned McDermott Monday morning following their NFL Playoffs loss to the Denver Broncos.

This decision sent shockwaves across the league and football world in general. McDermott, though, dropped a heartfelt letter after the stunning move.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero took a snapshot of the lengthy “thank you” McDemott posted — including thanking “Bills Mafia.”

“We Love You! We will miss Buffalo. Bills Mafia, you are one of one!” was some of the excerpts McDermott shared.

Bills opening likely to draw big intrigue after Sean McDermott firing

Buffalo just opened the newest most coveted NFL head coaching job. One that features past league Most Valuable Player winner Josh Allen and young talent surrounding him like Keon Coleman and James Cook.

However, some believe McDermott deserved to go following this new postseason nightmare. The Bills appeared to have the stars aligned for a Super Bowl run. They entered an AFC bracket that didn't have Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow and their teams. Even Aaron Rodgers with the Pittsburgh Steelers endured an early exit.

The franchise added a brand new heartbreaking moment among a litany of heartbreakers — from the 0-4 Super Bowl run of the 1990s to the Mahomes/Chiefs 13-seconds game of the 2021 playoffs.

Mike Tomlin is immediately one name to monitor for Buffalo. Other candidates include current offensive coordinator Joe Brady and even former Bills OC/ex-Giants HC Brian Daboll.

McDermott, meanwhile, will more than likely hear head coaching suitors thanks to his 106-58 overall record.