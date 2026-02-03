The Buffalo Bills are adding pieces to the first Joe Brady coaching staff in replacing Sean McDermott. Brady now gains help via a past NFC West assistant.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed Monday who's heading to Orchard Park.

“Bills hired former Arizona Cardinals Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers coach Drew Terrell as their wide receivers coach,” Schefter posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Terrell heads east as he won't join the Mike LaFleur coaching staff for the Cards. He spent 2023 to 2025 in Arizona with Jonathan Gannon as the head coach.

Drew Terrell brings WR acumen to Bills

The 34-year-old Terrell is a past wide receiver. He starred for Stanford including leading the wide receiving room in 2012 — the Cardinal's 12-2 Rose Bowl season.

He embarked on a coaching career two years later by joining Virginia Tech as a grad assistant. Michigan and former Cardinal head coach Jim Harbaugh took him in next — with Terrell serving as a GA there from 2015 to 2017.

Terrell shares one connection with Brady…through the Carolina Panthers. The NFC South franchise lured Terrell into their coaching staff in 2018 and stayed until 2019. Terrell served in a offensive quality control role. Brady arrived to Charlotte one year later, missing out on working with Terrell.

The incoming passing game coordinator later coached up Terry McLaurin for Washington from 2020 to 2022 — including helping oversee his ‘2 Pro Bowl season. Terrell eventually turned Michael Wilson into a 1,000-yard wideout in Arizona while also leading Marvin Harrison Jr.'s eight-touchdown rookie season of '24.

Buffalo presents Terrell's first coordinator role, albeit for the air attack only. Still, Terrell will have a new hand in leading Josh Allen and his receiving corps.