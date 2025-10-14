The Buffalo Bills made some roster moves ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. The players that are involved are safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

Buffalo revealed that they have elevated both defenders from the practice squad to the main roster for the game, per ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Bills elevated S Jordan Poyer and DT Jordan Phillips from the practice squad for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta,” Schefter wrote.

Poyer has a lot of familiarity with Buffalo, having first played there from 2017 to 2023. The Pro Bowler spent the 2024 campaign with the Miami Dolphins before reuniting with the Bills this past summer.

Phillips first played at Buffalo in 2019 before returning to the team in 2022. He served as a valuable backup in the trenches but hasn't appeared in a game since the end of the 2023 campaign.

How Jordan Phillips' Bills played 1st half against Falcons

The Bills made these moves to add depth to the defensive side of the ball by having Jordan Poyer and Jordan Phillips join the main roster. However, they are having difficulties against the Falcons as they trail 21-7 at halftime.

Atlanta's offense is proving to be hard for Buffalo to contain, giving up three touchdowns with one involving an 81-yard score from star running back Bijan Robinson. As for the visitors, the lack of consistent accuracy or production has prevented from gaining momentum so far.

Josh Allen has had a rough first half while facing the Falcons' active defense. He's only completed five passes out of 12 attempts for 98 yards and a touchdown and an interception while making four rushes for 18 yards.

James Cook hasn't been potent like Robinson has been for Atlanta, only gaining 30 yards on the ground after seven carries. As for the receivers, Joshua Palmer caught two passes for 60 yards while Dawson Knox caught the lone touchdown pass for 19 yards.

After this matchup, the Bills will prepare for their next contest. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they face the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET.