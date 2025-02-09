Newly crowned NFL MVP Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are still sifting through the rubble after their latest heartbreaking loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Allen and his teammates will only be able to watch as Patrick Mahomes and company gear up for another Super Bowl on Sunday evening, with the Bills coming painfully close but falling just short of the big game once again.

Major changes are expected within the Bills' organization this offseason in response to this latest playoff defeat, and it appears that the team is wasting no time in restructuring its coaching staff.

“The #Bills parted ways with special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley, per sources,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bills' special teams play was a mixed bag all throughout this season, so it would make sense that the team would look to go in a different direction in that department.

Many Buffalo fans want to see a change at head coach, as Sean McDermott has been unable to lead the team to the promised land thus far. Still, it should be noted that the Bills were widely expected to drop off somewhat coming into this past season after some of their departures in the offseason, making it perhaps impressive that they were even able to get as far as they did.

That still probably won't make the loss go down any easier for Bills fans, who are still hoping to see their team break through and win their first ever Super Bowl championship. Buffalo has come painfully close to reaching the big game on several occasions over the last few years, including three other playoff losses to the Chiefs, two of which came down to the wire.

It remains to be seen whether the Bills' brass will look to make additional tweaks to its coaching staff as the offseason commences.