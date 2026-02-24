Something that was only thought of as a dream for many years happened on this week's Monday Night RAW. The forbidden door was broken on RAW when multiple TNA stars appeared for AJ Styles' farewell and tribute.

Last month, on Jan. 31, 2026, Gunther defeated AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble to retire him from in-ring action. While Styles confirmed his retirement, he did not leave his gloves in the ring at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Almost a month later, in Atlanta, Georgia, Styles left his gloves in the ring to signify the end of his pro-wrestling career.

Tonight's RAW hosted a special farewell tribute for Styles, where Petey Williams, Jeremy Borash, and Frankie Kazarian appeared for the tribute. Abyss, Bobby Roode, and Rockstar Spud/Drake Maverick also appeared for the tribute show, despite working for WWE now; they are also known for their TNA heritage.

The show also featured The OC (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) alongside Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, reuniting NJPW's Bullet Club members. Styles' former allies/enemies, Shinsuke Nakamura and Omos, also briefly appeared to reignite their history.

However, the showcase moment of the night happened when The Undertaker appeared and announced Styles as a part of the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class. A veteran in the industry for over two decades, Styles has wrestled all across the world and won multiple titles. Deserving of Hall of Fame induction, Styles will be receiving it later this year, a decade after his WWE debut.

On Monday, Styles reflected on his career and also gave a shoutout to the names missing on the show tonight. He mentioned Samoa Joe and Christopher Daniels, both of whom are currently employed in AEW. Often, Styles' career feels incomplete without Joe and Daniels, and he made sure to pay his dues to them.