Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane isn’t backing down from his belief that key officiating decisions hurt his team in their AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Beane voiced his frustration over the controversial fourth-down spot that led to a turnover on downs, as well as a questionable replay review that upheld a Chiefs catch near the goal line.

On the critical fourth-and-inches play early in the fourth quarter, Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared to have reached the first-down marker, but the officials ruled him short. Despite a review, the call stood, giving the Chiefs the ball in a pivotal moment.

“I feel like he got that,” Beane said. “I still feel like he got that. I felt that in the moment, and nothing has changed my mind on that.”

Buffalo, holding a 22-21 lead at the time, saw its momentum stall after the turnover. The Chiefs capitalized, driving downfield to take the lead for good. Beane also addressed another controversial play from the first half, when Kansas City wide receiver Xavier Worthy was awarded a catch near the goal line despite the ball appearing to hit the ground.

Bills GM stand firm in his belief that Josh Allen got the first down, among other missed calls

“The play that we challenged, I thought was a good challenge,” Beane said. “I think I'm not sure either player had possession on the Bishop/Worthy play. When the ball touched the ground, you have to have possession… But when the ball touches the ground, someone has to have established possession.” While Beane acknowledged that the Bills had opportunities to make plays, the close calls left a bitter taste in the team’s mouth.

“Ultimately, the further you go, the worse it stings,” he admitted. Buffalo’s loss marked their fourth playoff defeat to the Chiefs in the past five seasons, further cementing Kansas City’s dominance in the AFC. For Allen, the disappointment was palpable.

“It’s not fun,” Allen said postgame. “To be the champs, you gotta beat the champs. And we didn’t do it tonight.”

Despite another heartbreaking ending, the Bills remain determined to regroup and break through against the Chiefs in the future. Beane and his staff will now turn their focus to improving the roster and finding ways to finally get past their postseason roadblock. Meanwhile, Kansas City will continue their pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title. For Buffalo, the offseason begins with lingering frustration—but also with a clear motivation for the future.