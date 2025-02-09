The 2024 NFL season ended on a bittersweet note for Josh Allen. He didn’t get the Super Bowl appearance he was chasing, but he did walk away with one of the biggest honors in football, his first-ever NFL MVP award. Despite the Buffalo Bills' 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, Allen’s remarkable season earned him the league’s top individual honor, narrowly defeating Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in a tight MVP race with a 383-362 voting points victory.

Two days after his NFL MVP win, Allen’s fiancee, actress Hailee Steinfeld, hopped on Instagram to celebrate her man. She posted a photo of Allen holding his MVP trophy with a caption that read:

“That’s MVP Josh Allen to you!”

The post quickly gained over 250,000 likes, and Allen couldn’t help but respond with a sweet, simple:

“I love you.”

During his acceptance speech at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, Allen took the time to thank the people who helped him along the way. He gave a shoutout to Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, general manager Brandon Beane, and head coach Sean McDermott. But the most touching moment came when he turned his attention to his biggest supporter, Hailee Steinfeld.

“You’ve been my rock. You are my best friend [and] I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you,” Allen said.

Steinfeld, who has been with Allen since 2023 and got engaged to him in November, was sitting front and center, cheering him on. The couple even made their first official red-carpet appearance together that night, a rare public moment for their relationship.

On the field, Allen was an absolute force all season long. He completed 307 of 483 passes, throwing for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions. And he wasn’t just dangerous in the air, he dominated on the ground, too, rushing for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns. He carried the Bills to a 13-4 record and the No. 2 seed in the AFC, making a strong case for his MVP win, even though Jackson earned first-team All-Pro honors.

Of course, there were plenty of debates about whether Jackson was more deserving of the award, but Allen’s numbers and overall impact spoke for themselves. His playmaking, both with his arm and his legs, made him nearly impossible to stop. Though the Bills came up short, you can bet he’ll be back in the MVP race next season, laser-focused on bringing Buffalo its first Lombardi Trophy.