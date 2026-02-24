The feud between former WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri and Natalya has intensified after the former was knocked out cold during Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

Dupri faced Natalya in a match during the Feb. 23 edition of RAW. At one point, they were fighting outside of the ring. Natalya kicked Dupri, launching her into the ring post.

Upon making impact, Dupri fell to the floor. Natalya then pulled her up by the hair and began attacking her. The brutal attack was ended by the referees who separated them. Of course, this caused a stoppage of the match.

Is WWE's Maxxine Dupri okay after being knocked out?

Dupri should be okay after being knocked out cold. It appears to be part of the storyline, and fans should expect Dupri to get her revenge in the future.

Natalya, now renamed Nattie, recently made her WWE return in January 2026. She changed her gimmick to a more intense version of herself.

This is the latest feud for Dupri. She has been mixing it up with other future Hall of Famers like Becky Lynch. Dupri recently lost the Women's Intercontinental Championship back to Lynch during the Jan. 5, 2026, edition of RAW. She failed to win it back a few weeks later due to Nattie's interference.

Over the last couple of years, WWE has been pushing Dupri as one of its next biggest stars. Dupri joined Alpha Academy, a faction that was formed by Chad Gable and Otis, in 2023.

However, Gable has since left the group, creating American Made. Dupri, Otis, and Akira Tozawa remain in the Alpha Academy faction.

Dupri won the Women's Intercontinental Championship for the first time in November 2025. She beat Lynch thanks to AJ Lee, who is currently feuding with Lynch. Her reign lasted 49 days before losing it back to Lynch.