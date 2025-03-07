One week after extending leading receiver Khalil Shakir, the Buffalo Bills shifted their focus to keeping their elite defense intact. Just days ahead of the 2025 free agency period, the Bills signed star linebacker Terrel Bernard to a lucrative four-year extension.

Bernard's new four-year, $50 million deal includes $25.2 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo. The defensive captain was set to enter the final year of his existing contract in 2025 and is now signed through the 2029 season.

Since taking over as the leader of Sean McDermott's defense, Bernard, 25, has strung together back-to-back impressive campaigns. Despite being limited by injuries in 2024, the Baylor alum is coming off consecutive 100-tackle seasons. He is two years removed from a breakout 143-tackle, 6.5-sack season in 2023, in which he led the team in total stops.

Bernard's new deal is nearly equivalent to Shakir's, who inked a $53 million extension on Feb. 25. The two recently signed standouts are now Buffalo's two lengthiest contracts, with both signed through 2029.

Before signing the extension, Bernard was one of Buffalo's eight key players about to enter a contract year in 2025. James Cook, Baylon Spector and Greg Rousseau headline the team's list of names currently on track to hit free agency in 2026.

Bills to focus on defense following Terrel Bernard extension

Extending Bernard is just the first step of what will likely be a defensive-focused offseason for the Bills. Under McDermott, Buffalo has traditionally been known for its gritty approach. However, they will have a lot of ground to cover to maintain that status in 2025 free agency.

In his first year as defensive coordinator, Bobby Babich struggled to maintain the unit's status quo. Buffalo took a step back almost entirely across the board as injuries and letdown performances held them back. The Bills particularly struggled against the pass. They ranked 21st in passing yards allowed, 28th in opponent completion percentage and 23rd in opponent yards per pass.

Additionally, the Bills are projected to lose top defensive backs Rasul Douglas and Damar Hamlin in free agency. Given how much rookies Cole Bishop and Kaiir Elam struggled in 2024, finding replacements in the offseason has to be a priority.

With the second-worst cap situation in the league, the Bills do not have a lot of room to work with in free agency. Buffalo is over $8 million over the limit, per Over The Cap. They will, however, have 10 picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, including six in the first four rounds.