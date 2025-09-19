The Buffalo Bills looked to continue their mastery of the Miami Dolphins when they faced off in Week 3 at Highmark Stadium on Thursday.

The Bills have beaten the Dolphins in nine of their last 10 outings, and were aiming for a 3-0 card to start the season after beating the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Jets.

Superstar Josh Allen didn't waste any time against Miami, passing for two touchdowns in the first half. He also surpassed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a new league record.

Before the game, Opta STATS noted that the Bills have thrown multiple touchdowns in nine straight home games against the Dolphins, while also winning each one.

“That's tied for the longest such home streak against a team in NFL history (including playoffs), along with (New England) Patriots vs. the Jets from 2014 to 2021,” read the post on X.

Including the playoffs, the Bills have thrown multiple TDs in eight straight home games against Miami while also winning each one. That's tied for the longest such home streak against a team in NFL history (incl. playoffs), along with Patriots vs. the Jets from 2014 to 2021. pic.twitter.com/3tX4x5UY8c — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 18, 2025

Article Continues Below

Hence, with Allen's clinical showing in the first half, the Bills have broken the record.

The reigning MVP, who was 11-of-13 at the break, threw for another touchdown in the fourth quarter, finding wide receiver Khalil Shakir for a 15-yard score to give the Bills the lead, 27-21. Kicker Matt Prater converted the field goal.

The last time the Dolphins beat the Bills was in 2022, also in Week 3. They hosted Buffalo at Hard Rock Stadium and escaped with a two-point win, 21-19, after Allen's pass fell incomplete on their fourth and goal from the Dolphins' one-yard line in the final possession.

As of writing, the Bills are still ahead of the Dolphins, 28-21, with only a few seconds left.

Miami lost its first two assignments.